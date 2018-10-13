Football

‘Iwobi dribbles like Okocha and passes like Ronaldinho’ – Fans Reactions To Iwobi’s Assist For Ighalo Would Melt Your Heart(Video)

Arsenal midfielder, Alex Iwobi, was one of the best player on the pitch during the Super Eagles African cup of Nations qualifier match against Libya in Uyo today. He has been in scintillating form for both club and country since the beginning of the new season.

The skillful midfielder displayed several dribbling skills and wide arrays of passing during the match today.

He also assisted Changchun Yatai forward, Odion Ighalo, for the second goal by threading an impressive through ball to carve the Libyan defence open and the striker rounded the goalkeeper up to put the ball into the back of an empty net. The match ended 4-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

See video below:

As a result of his impressive showing today, Nigerians have been on social media singing the midfielder’s praises.

What they said:

 

