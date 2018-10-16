Iya Rainbow Celebrates 76th Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Legendary actress, Esther Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow is 76 today and to celebrate the well distinguished and celebrated actress shares breathtaking photos with loving captions. In one of the captions, she told that her teeming fans that she will be treated like a queen because it is her birthday.

“Yes, today is my birthday, so therefore I will be treated like a Queen. ”

In another caption, she asked if she looks 76 …

” …. DO I LOOK 76YRS ???? MY FANS FRIENDS FOLLOWERS TELL ME” she wrote.

“I love myself and I want to wish myself the best happy birthday ever. May the success of this life never miss my way; I ask God to increase me in knowledge and bless me with fruitful children! And more blessing to all my fans family friends #lovemyfollowers ”

“I want to thank everyone for my special day, come and join me as I celebrate it ”