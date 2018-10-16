Entertainment, News Feed

Iya Rainbow Celebrates 76th Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Legendary actress, Esther Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow is 76 today and to celebrate the well distinguished and celebrated actress shares breathtaking photos with loving captions. In one of the captions, she told that her teeming fans that she will be treated like a queen because it is her birthday.

“Yes, today is my birthday, so therefore I will be treated like a Queen.🥂🎂🍺🍹🍾🍸

In another caption, she asked if she looks 76 …

” …. DO I LOOK 76YRS ???? MY FANS FRIENDS FOLLOWERS TELL ME” she wrote.

“I love myself and I want to wish myself the best happy birthday ever. May the success of this life never miss my way; I ask God to increase me in knowledge and bless me with fruitful children! And more blessing to all my fans family friends #lovemyfollowers ❤❤🎈🎈🎀🎀🎉🎱🌟⭐

“I want to thank everyone for my special day, come and join me as I celebrate it🎀🎂🍷🍾🍺🥂🥂🍺🍺🍸🍹🍻🍻

You may also like

Kanye West And Wife Give Loads Of Yeezy Sneakers To School Children

“Stay at home, Nigeria will be better” – President Buhari to migrants

Davido flaunts his newly acquired over ₦9 million diamond encrusted wristwatch (Photos)

Madagascar Reach Africa Cup Of Nations For First Time

I’m Alive, Lady Bearing Hauwa Liman Tweets To Correct Mixed Identities

Man Arrested After Abducting Girlfriend’s Mother Over Cheating Allegation

Man Rushed To Hospital After Being Impaled By Rod In His Stomach (Photos)

Lady Narrates How Nigerian Pastor Sexually Abused Her In South Africa

Jose Mourinho Charged By FA Ahead Of Chelsea Clash For Swearing At Camera

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *