‘JamJam swagging on’ – Tiwa Savage writes as she shows off her son in his Halloween costume

Tiwa Savage is very fond of her son, Jamil and all her fans know this. In fact, she is known to use every opportunity she has to show off the young boy around social media and shower him with maximum care.

In one of her of most recent posts, Tiwa Savage shared a photo of the young Jamil in his Halloween costume.

She followed it up with an interesting write-up, explaining the stress she went through to get his costume ready

She wrote:

“My baby asked me what he was going to be dressed as for Halloween and I said mummy is going to dress you up as a pumpkin and he says no mummy I don’t want to be a pumpkin I want to be Cat Boy from his fav cartoon #PJMasks

“so off I go to my personal person @fenellz In the UK to search high and low for Catboy as it was very popular and high in demand and of course she found one last minute and my dear Grace flew into lagos last night #perfecttiming as she helped us bring JamJam’s costume.

“So he wakes up still sad that he was going to be a pumpkin but when I opened his costume he was soooo happy he started shouting and screaming with the sweetest smile that will melt your heart, we woke everyone up in the house to show them his super powers

“Yes it was stressful getting the costume to lagos in time but I will ALWAYS go through this to make my JamJam AKA CatBoy smile like this

“Lol look at his little tail as well he got the light up shoes and PJ masks watch to match

“JamJam swagging on ‘em”




