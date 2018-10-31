Join British Vogue Editor-at-Large, Julia Sarr-Jamois in her Masterclass at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Julia Sarr-Jamois is a London based stylist and is the Fashion Editor-at-Large at British Vogue and Senior Fashion Editor-at-Large at i-D. Furthermore, she is a contributor for Teen Vogue, Vogue Italia, Self Service, Double and M Le Monde. Julia regularly works with leading photographers such as Harley Weir, Zoe Ghertner, Angelo Pennetta, Letty Schmiterlow, Theo Wenner and Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

Julia’s work, which typically plays with unexpected clashes of texture and idiom, has also won her top commercial clients, such as Max Mara, Moschino, Kenzo, Lacoste, Carven, Nike, Stella McCartney and Sonia By Sonia Rykiel. She has also curated personal pop-up shops for British multinational, Topshop, which has over 400 shops across the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.

Date: Sunday, November 11th, 2018.

Time: 5:45PM – 6:45PM

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Julia Sarr Jamois will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to lead the discussion on Authenticity in Style and Global Fashion Trends.

