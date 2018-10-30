Lifestyle, Trending

Join Style Director, Nikki Ogunnaike as she discusses “Diversity in Fashion” during her Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Nikki Ogunnaike is the go-to style expert for the 25 million+ users, fans, and followers of what is now the largest fashion and beauty magazine website. She also represents the brand on television and in ELLE.com videos. Anytime you need a mix of style that is equal parts accessible and forward-thinking, Ogunnaike is on it.

The Nigerian-American editor cut her teeth at InStyle as an Assistant Editor and Vanity Fair as a fashion assistant before moving to Glamour.com as their Senior Fashion Editor.

 Date: Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

Time: 12:00 Noon – 1:00PM

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nikki will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to discuss Diversity in Fashion.

To register for her master class click here.

