Jose Mourinho Charged By FA Ahead Of Chelsea Clash For Swearing At Camera

Jose Mourinho has been hit with an FA charge for allegedly swearing at a TV camera after a game. Mourinho was caught on camera mouth something in his native Portuguese at the end of Manchester United’s thrilling late win over Newcastle.

The United boss wagged his little finger at the camera and then blurted out a phrase which, translated in English, appeared to be “f*** off sons of b*****s”.

FA officials revealed last week that they were investigating the incident to see if any laws had been broken.

And now they have hit Mourinho with a charge of using abusive and/or insulting language.

Mourinho now has until 6pm on Friday to decide whether to accept the charge or contest it.

But if the FA rule against him, they do have the power to impose an immediate touchline ban on him.

And if that happened, it would mean the United boss would be unable to take his place in the dug-out when he takes his side to former club Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

But given the late deadline in the working week, it would be unlikely that the FA could convene their three-man panel in time to make a ruling on the case, unless the United boss responds before the deadline.

