‘Jose’s team looking different’ – Check Out What Fans Are Saying About Manchester United’s Starting X1 Against Chelsea

The arguably biggest premier league match of the weekend kick starts in a few minutes from now. Former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, would lead the Red devils against his former side, Chelsea, in the early kick off today.

The Portuguese manager seems to be going for the maximum three points against the Blues who are yet to lose a single game across all competition this season as evident in his starting line up. Mourinho opted for a 4-3-3 formation with the attacking tridents of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial in his line up which suggests that he is ditching his pragmatic approach for the jugular this afternoon.

As a result of his starting X1 today, football lovers have taken to social media to react by saying one or two things.

What they are are saying:

José Mourinho has gone for an attacking line-up against one of our rivals away from home. Never thought I’d see the day. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 20, 2018

Whether you are Jose in or Jose out, today we get behind the team.I don't wanna see any United "fan" asking for Chelsea to beat us.This is just disgraceful. None of that short term pain long term gain bs. — Michael(was ManLikeAlexis) (@xLionelMessi10i) October 20, 2018

Football's greatest villain Sir Jose is about to drop a masterclass today and there's nothing the black lunged Eddie Howe can do about it — MM (@Mohit30M) October 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho going full attack. This going to be a great game with lots of goals but if United score first, he’ll introduce McTominay, Bailly and Jones probably to pack the bus. — Ali🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) October 20, 2018