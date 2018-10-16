Jude Ighalo’s scores brace as Super Eagles defeat Libya 3-2 in AFCON Qualifier

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo continued his impressive form as he scored in each half of the match as the Super Eagles recorded a narrow 3-2 win over Libya in Sfax, Tunisia.

The match started on a bright note for the Nigerian side as Ahmed Musa combined well with Alex Iwobi to find Igahlo in the box who had an easy tap-in after 14 minutes.

The Changchun Yatai striker returned the favour three minutes later as he found Musa who forced his way into three Libyan defenders before scoring Nigeria’s second.

Libya responded in the 35th minute as near post header by Mohamed Zubya completely beat Francis Uzoho in goal to make it 2-1. The second half became more difficult for the three-time African champions as Libya piled up the pressure.

And the long wait for an equalizer finally came as Ahmad Benali made it 2-2 in the 74th minute after an initial Uzoho’s save fell kindly into his path as he tucked it away to keep the game open.

However, an individual brilliance from Ighalo gave Nigeria a crucial victory as he beat two defenders and drove in left-foot shot to make it 3-2.

Nigeria now top Group E after South Africa were held to a 0-0 scoreline in Seychelles in the other game.

Both Nigeria and South Africa will play what should be the deciding group match on Friday, November 15, at the FMB Stadium in Johannesburg.