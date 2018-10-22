Juliet Ibrahim And Her Sister Melt Internet With Alluring Photos

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her sister Nadia lighted up the Glo Megafest in Accra, Ghana recently with their glowing skin and sparkling beauty.

Popular opinion on social media has it that Nadia is more beautiful than her sister and on this particular occasion she apparently dressed to make a huge impression.

Amid the comparison, one message is clear, the Ibrahims are just too good-looking and appealing.

Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.

See more images: