News Feed

Juliet Ibrahim And Her Sister Melt Internet With Alluring Photos

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her sister Nadia lighted up the Glo Megafest in Accra, Ghana recently with their glowing skin and sparkling beauty.
Popular opinion on social media has it that Nadia is more beautiful than her sister and on this particular occasion she apparently dressed to make a huge impression.
Amid the comparison, one message is clear, the Ibrahims are just too good-looking and appealing.
Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.
See more images:

Tags

You may also like

Messi Is The Best Player In The World – Football Legend, Maradona Declares

EFCC Drags Former Banker To Court For Allegedly Stealing N8.7million Belonging To Customers

“I am Not About to Get Married to Any Fellow Actor” – Toyin Abraham

‘I Only Used My Fingers’ – Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Delta State

‘You’re pregnant’- Troll Tell Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma As She Shares Adorable Photos

Heavy Shooting, Fighting Breaks Out At Edo House Of Assembly

Fayose Pleads Not Guilty, Remanded In Custody

Over 200,000 Supporters Abandon Atiku Abubakar, Defect To APC

Deadbeat Allegation: Wizkid savagely replies a concerned follower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *