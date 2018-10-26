Kaduna Crisis: Man Found Unconscious After Spending Days Inside Wardrobe Out Of Fear (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Lord Beckson Sirjoe, has taken to the social media platform to share some photos of a young man who was discovered unconscious after he spent five days inside a wardrobe out of fear in the ongoing crisis in Kaduna State.

Sirjoe shared the photos and wrote: “Below is Umar who sales coconut and dead palm at Dullahi filling station Sabon Tasha Kaduna. I found him inside this wardrobe when I went out this morning to check some facilities in a house at black street.

“He has been in this wardrobe since Sunday when the uproar stated, he ran into the house without the knowledge of the tenant in the house and went to this empty room where he hide himself for five days without taking food no seeing the day light and doesn’t know what was going on.

“I picked him up, he was helpless and looking weak, he could not walk. After regaining his consciousness and strength I called Alhaji Hassan a Fulani man who is a business man in SABO metropolis who identify him and I handed him over to the security.

“Theirs every need to live in peace with one another and to make Nigeria a better place for me and you. If we can convert all the strength we are using in fighting for the course of religion into national building, and if we can love our country the way we love our religion Nigeria by now would have been more than DUBAI. Let make Kaduna great again. Peace to my state.”