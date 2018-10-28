Kaduna government relaxes curfew

The Kaduna state government has relaxed the curfew imposed in some parts of the state, following the murder of a traditional ruler by kidnappers.

The government of the State revealed that there will be free movement from 6am to 5pm in Kaduna metropolis and environs, from Monday, 29 October 2018.

This means that schools, banks and markets are expected to reopen. It also noted that the state government has requested the prompt restoration of normal airline and train services to Kaduna.

