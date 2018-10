The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el Rufai has imposed a 24hrs curfew, following the murder of HRH Agom Adara by kidnappers.

According to the governor, the curfew became important following tension generated from the killing of the abducted monarch.

The Kaduna State Govt which had earlier imposed curfew, has therefore reinstated the 24-hour curfew in Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia, from 11am today.

