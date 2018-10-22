News Feed

Kaduna State Government imposes 24-Hour Curfew over Violence

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna State following the violence that has led to the deaths of several people.

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced this on his official Twitter, @GovKaduna. He wrote:

This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect. Residents are advised to comply by this directive. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state

55 people have been reported dead after a crisis in Kasuwan Magani in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, although social media reports have the number of deceased persons much higher.

Punch reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Taiwo Lakanu, to the state.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, who shared the news, also said that 22 suspects have been arrested. He added:

The intervention force will be working in cooperation with the Kaduna State Police Command to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the area.

To achieve success, the Force will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandate, Police standard operations procedures and rules of engagement

