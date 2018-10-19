Kano house of assembly invites editor, who published ganduje’s alleged bribe taking video

Kano State House of Assembly has invited the editor of Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, over a video released by it, of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe from contractors. The video which soon became sensational on social media, saw the governor hiding dollars in his babariga.

The Kano state assembly on Friday wrote to the editor saying to attend an investigatory hearing relating to your publication and video, showing Ganduje, receiving kickbacks from contractors.

“I am writing on behalf of the committee to inform you that you are required to attend an investigatory hearing relating to your publication and video cliffs, showing the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, been caught severally on spy camera receiving bribe from contractors. “All hearings will be public and you will be asked to talk through your recollections of the above incident(s), you will also be given opportunity to offer your perspective, tender exhibits and ask questions.”

See letter below