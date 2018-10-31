Kanye was told not to date me because of my sex tape – Kim Kardashian reveals

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her husband, Kanye West was warned not to date her because of her sex tape and also because she was a reality star.

Kim who may not always agree with Kanye West, will never fail to support her husband. She said during a sitdown interview on Be Woke Vote;

“We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever.

He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that,’ ”

“To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me,” said Kardashian West, 38.

“Even in like fashion. ‘You’ll never be on the cover of a magazine.’ And you know, amazing things have happened in that world or anyone that’s ever doubted us or me, he’s always been there to hold my hand and lift me up higher and give me the confidence. And so I’ll always do the same for him,”