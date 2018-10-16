Kanye West And Wife Give Loads Of Yeezy Sneakers To School Children

Kim Kardashian andKanye West who are currently in Uganda, visited a local school and gave out dozens of Yeezy trainers to children, after meeting with president Yoweri Museveni.

Kanye and Kim, took time out to give out Yeezy trainers to school children, the couple visited a local school where Kanye West donated a batch of his famous Yeezy sneakers to school kids. The elated children were seen singing and dancing as the superstar couple approached them and handed them their gifts.

Yesterday, the American rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian met with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and gave him a pair of white Yeezy sneakers. The excited 74-year-old president said he and the American rapper held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and arts, then thanked the rapper for the gift, before honouring them with new names to mark the occasion. “Kanyesigye” for Kanye, which means “I trust” and “Kemigisha” for Kim, which means “the one with blessings from God” in the local language.

See photos