Kanye West Grooving To ‘Ye’ & ‘Immediately’ By Burna Boy & Mystro

Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ continues to ‘blow’ beyond the shores of Nigeria into the international circles.
In a recent video clip shared by record label boss Bankuli, who happened to be with Kanye West recorded the American rapper vibing to Burna Boy’s song ‘Ye’. A nice coincidence as Kanye West who goes by Ye now also dubbed his latest album ‘Ye’.
Didn’t stop there , Ye is vibing to Ye
📹@bankulli pic.twitter.com/jRqvmen0xv
— Jaguda.Com (@jaguda_dotcom) October 13, 2018
Also, Kanye also danced passionately to Mystro’s song ‘Immediately’ which featured Wizkid.
Watch the clip;
Kanye west bumping Immediately by @Mystroofficial ft @wizkidayo
Who’s gonna teach him how to Shaku Shaku ? pic.twitter.com/d2kSARjOli
— Jaguda.Com (@jaguda_dotcom) October 13, 2018
1 Comment
Cool