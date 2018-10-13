Entertainment, News Feed

Kanye West Grooving To ‘Ye’ & ‘Immediately’ By Burna Boy & Mystro

Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ continues to ‘blow’ beyond the shores of Nigeria into the international circles.

In a recent video clip shared by record label boss Bankuli, who happened to be with Kanye West recorded the American rapper vibing to Burna Boy’s song ‘Ye’. A nice coincidence as Kanye West who goes by Ye now also dubbed his latest album ‘Ye’.

Also, Kanye also danced passionately to Mystro’s song ‘Immediately’ which featured Wizkid.

Watch the clip;

You may also like

Netflix Cancels Iron Fist After Two Seasons

6 Soldiers Injured, As They Gun Down Dreaded Boko Haram Terrorists During A War In Borno

Seyi Shay covers Savvy Magazine’s Latest Issue (photo)

Dino Melaye Survives Another Assasination Attempt, Nigerians React

President Buhari Places Travel Ban on 50 Prominent Nigerians

2019 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Analyses Buhari’s Chances of Winning with Stats

Watch YE “Kanye West” Dance to Wizkid’s Groove

“Any Man Who Cannot Make A Woman Cum During Sex Is Completely Useless In Life” – Nigerian Lady, Says

Kemi Olunloyo is a convicted criminal in Georgia – Segalink

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *