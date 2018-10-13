Kanye West Grooving To ‘Ye’ & ‘Immediately’ By Burna Boy & Mystro

Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ continues to ‘blow’ beyond the shores of Nigeria into the international circles.

In a recent video clip shared by record label boss Bankuli, who happened to be with Kanye West recorded the American rapper vibing to Burna Boy’s song ‘Ye’. A nice coincidence as Kanye West who goes by Ye now also dubbed his latest album ‘Ye’.

Also, Kanye also danced passionately to Mystro’s song ‘Immediately’ which featured Wizkid.

Watch the clip;