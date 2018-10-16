Uncategorized

Kanye West & Kim gives Ugandan President a pair of sneakers

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni and gave him a gift of white sneakers.

The rapper and his crew who are currently in Uganda, to make his 9th studio album, “Yandhi” were elated to visit the country Uganda.

Museveni posted photos from the meeting on his Twitter, writing that they discussed the promotion of tourism and arts in the country.

‘I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.’

The rapper, reportedly told the Ugandan president that he has plans to turn part of the country into “Jurassic Park.”

