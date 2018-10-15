Uncategorized

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian visit Uganda President (Photos)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have met with Uganda’s president during a visit to the East African nation and given the 74-year-old leader a pair of white sneakers.

President Yoweri Museveni says he and the American rapper held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and arts.

West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, have been vacationing in a national park in Uganda.

He is said to be recording music in a tent.

Uganda’s presidency released photos of a hoodie-wearing West meeting Museveni at the State House on Monday and exchanging gifts.

They are reportedly vacationing in a luxury safari lodge with a view of the River Nile in the northern part of the East African nation.




