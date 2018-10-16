News Feed

Kayode Fayemi Sworn-in As New Governor Of Ekiti State (Photos)

A former Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, has been sworn-in as the new Governor of Ekiti State.
His inauguration took place in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday.
 
Fayemi, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had emerged winner of the keenly contested governorship election in July.
The former Minister had defeated his challenger, Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge governor for the second time.
Fayemi took his oath of office in the presence of party members and supporters.

