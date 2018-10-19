Kenya’s Sexiest Pastor, Lucy Natasha dazzles her fans with her expensive lifestyle

A certain Kenyan Pastor, Lucy Natasha keeps overwhelming her fans with her expensive lifestyle.

Reverend Lucy Natasha, is the founder and overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries, has been described by local media as Kenya’s sexist preacher.

The pastor rubs shoulders with prominant Kenyans including President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mike Sonko, among others.

She is also a much sought after conference speaker and celebrated author of many books. Reverend Lucy is single but says she would love to have a family in the near future.

“I would like to marry a man after God’s own heart, one that will be my best friend nd is sincere” she said.

According to The Nairobian,many Kenyan men have been on ‘her case’, with others wondering how she has been able to grow a ministry at such a young age.

Natasha who says she was ordained four years ago, and has since visited more than 20 countries preaching the good word, told The Nairobian she owes everything to God.

Sporting high heels, the ‘woman of cloth’ smiles easily, revealing two gold-coated teeth. She admits that she has been hit on by men so many times.

Lucy doesn’t go anywhere without her full security team.

She recently shared the photos on social media to showcase her fleet of cars, all bearing number plates Oracles 1-7, which could collectively be worth more Sh10 million.

‘Oracle 1’, which is said to be her favorite, is a 3000cc Toyota Harrier Lexus, which is estimated to be Sh4 million.