Keyamo reacts to Buhari’s inability to present certificate to INEC

The Director- general of the president Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection campaign organization, Festus Keyamo(SAN) has reacted to the recent clamour for the President’s academic qualification.

The president sparked national debate recently, after he failed to submit his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisting that they were with the military.

According to Keyamo, the demand for the President’s certificate is unnecessary, especially since a clear explanation has been given.

In a statement on Saturday, the campaign organization DG said the obsession with the President’s certificate ended in 2015, with a return certificate from INEC and that will be the case with the 2019 presidential election, he said.

He wrote:

In 2015, they were so obsessed about seeing a Certificate from PMB until they saw the Certificate of Return issued to him by INEC. Now, the same obsession has started despite CLEAR explanations in the past. Let them continue until they see another Certificate of Return from INEC.

