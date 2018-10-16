Kogbagidi warns, as he oversees the assault of a man for disrespecting him (Video)

Nigerian show promoter, Kogbagidi, who was involved in a beef with singer, Lil kesh has issued a stern warning to those disrespecting him on social media.

According to him, he will hunt down those disrespecting him, because he worked hard to build himself and those around him.

Sharing a video of a follower getting beaten up to back up his threat, he wrote;

“Am a true born Lagosian, worked hard to build myself and people around me, that’s why my name is “GOLDEN “. If you try to put my hard earned name in the “MUD “, I will bring out the street in me and hunt you down like “VANHEALSING”. The Gods are wise ,Respect your Elders! ”

“Don’t private your account after seeing your comment. We need to meet one on one, na beg I dey beg