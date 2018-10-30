Labour Union Protests N30,000 Minimum Wage At Presidential Villa

Organised labour union requests an immediate implementation of the agreed amount of the new minimum wage in a protest led by TUC presidet, Bobboi Kaigama on Tuesday.

The protest tagged ‘National day of mourning’ took place at the presidential villa in Abuja. Kaigama insisted that the union will not exit Villa until the governors and executive committee on New minimum wage led by the vice, president Yemi Osinbajo respond positively to their demands.

They wondered why the governors would not pass the agreed new minimum wage, insisting that the increment will not lead to any form of inflation.

This is coming after the chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulaziz Yari, confirmed there’d be an emergency meeting by governors today to address the new national minimum wage and reach a resolution.

Yari made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on the matter, after an expanded Economic Management Team meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday in Abuja.

“The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you–that we are willing to pay the amount but the issue is the capacity–the muscle to pay.

“We discussed that government has some numbers and eventually the committee has given some proposals but the governors have not come out with any amount. No work, no pay policy: Labour threatens to report FG to ILO. So, tomorrow, we are going to discuss with governors and say: look at what labour is sending.

“Look at the bill that was directed by the minister of labour and employment to be sent to the NGF’s secretariat so that we can digest the content of the bill; discuss it and come up with our position as governors because we are critical partners on this,” Yari said.