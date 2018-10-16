Lady Narrates How Nigerian Pastor Sexually Abused Her In South Africa

The trial of the Nigerian pastor and two women accused of sexual assault, rape, human trafficking and racketeering, has continued in South Africa. Pastor Timothy Omotoso (59), Zukiswa Sitho (28) and Lusanda Solani (36), were arraigned at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday (yesterday). 22-year-old Cheryl Zondi, the first state witness in the human trafficking trial – was back on the witness stand to testify at the Port Elizabeth High Court. She is one of the girls who have accused the pastor of sexual assault and rape.

She claimed she was sexually assaulted by Omotoso as she told the court she believed God was on her alleged attacker’s side. She recounted graphic details of the sexual assault on her, allegedly at the hands of the pastor.

Zondi who is expected to wrap up her testimony on Tuesday (today), said that Omotoso sexually abused her over a period of two-and-a-half years while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International Church.

She was 14-years-old at the time she claims the incidents started.

Zondi said she waived her right to be unnamed in the sex trial involving Omotoso and his two alleged accomplices because she wanted the world to know what type of person he is.

Omotoso has been behind bars since he was arrested by the Hawks. He was denied bail twice after being deemed a flight risk. Sitho and Solani are out on R2 000 bail each.