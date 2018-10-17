Uncategorized

Lady slams feminists after her experience in Abuja

A certain twitter user who goes by the name @_iamempress_ has taken to her handle to slam all feminists who hate men.

Narrating her unforgettable experience she had in Abuja, where her car got stuck in the gutter under a heavy rain, she called her engineer to help her out but he was far from her destination, she then puts on her panic light and before she knew it vehicles were stopping to help out and they were all men, she said that all the women drove passed her.

Read her tweet that has gone viral below;.




