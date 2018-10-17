Lady takes her father to court for refusing to marry her off to her fiance

A 20-year-old lady, Amina Hassan, has filed a lawsuit against her father, Adamu Hassan, before a Sharia Court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna over his refusal to allow her marry to her fiance.

In the court papers filed by her lawyer, Ado Ali, Amina who resides with her grandmother on Bashama Road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, argued that she is old enough to decide whom she wants to spend the rest of her life with and that she expects her father to respect her choice of a suitor.

She asked the court to compel her father to join her in marriage and that if her father would not, the court should marry her off to the man she loves.

According to her lawyer, he had made attempts to convince the father to soften his stand, to no avail. According to the counsel, the father is withholding his blessing because the suitor has no regard for him.

In his submission, the presiding judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal, noted that even though the father had the right to assess his daughter’s suitors, he has no right to force anyone on her.

He asked that her father be presented in court on October 29th.