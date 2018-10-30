Lady who quit her job to become a stripper flaunts lots of cash she had made so far

Recall the young lady who took to twitter months ago to reveal that she was quitting her job to become a stripper, well she has used the same platform to show off how much she has made from her stripper work.

The teenager, who graduated from high school last year, had 2 jobs but revealed on social media that she would rather be a stripper.

She eventually got a job as a stripper and after a month of working as an exotic dancer, she quit her 2 jobs to focus on stripping. She took the stripper name “Sin”.

Now, she’s taken to social media to rejoice after she cashed out.

She shared photos of the money she made and captioned it, “Bag season baby.”