Lagos 2019: Governor Ambode gives lagosians Assurance

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has assured people of the state that the next All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor will sustain his programmes and policies in the state.

Governor Ambode lost his second term bid to ex-Commissioner, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Ambode spoke while addressing the gathering at the 9th Tradesmen and Artisans Week & Graduation Ceremony for Re-Trained Artisans which held in Ikeja.

He said pointed out that the programme and policies of his administration were already embedded in APC manifesto, describing it as a great party.

Ambode was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello.

He said, “You can therefore be rest assured of the continued sustenance of this programme by an All Progressives Congress-controlled government in Lagos State.

“We thank all organisations and individuals from the organised private sector that have joined hands with us in our determination to improve the competence and socio-economic condition of our artisans.”

“Our government will continue to work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to design and executive programmes, to enhance the productivity of tradesmen because, growing the capacity of tradesmen and artisans remain a key component that we cannot afford to ignore,” .