Lagos police seize gun from Mavin records DJ, BigN (Video)

There was pandemonium, on October, 7, 2018, at Lounge38, Surulere, Lagos, as some police officers had to wrestle a gun from the hands of Mavin records’ official DJ, BigN.

According to eyewitnesses, trouble started when a fight broke out between BigN’s friend and another guy. It was gathered that singer Dr Sid came around to settle the fight, but was unable to.

And as the fight continued, BigN was alleged to have gone into the white vehicle in the video and brought out a pump action rifle. It was further alleged that he fired some shots into the air.

The chaos drew the attention of some policemen who stormed the scene and engaged the DJ in a struggle until the gun was retrieved from him. It was gathered that they later whisked him away after the confrontation.

Watch video below;

