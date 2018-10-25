News Feed

Lai Mohammed denies reports saying Nigeria will attack Israel

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Moahmmed, has denied ever threatening Israel, if the country fails to repatriate Nnamdi Kanu.

Lai Moahmmed refuted claims on social media that he threatened that Nigeria would attack Israel if they do not repatriate leader of the proscribed secessionist group IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Reports of Lai Mohammed making the threat was rife on social media in the last few days after Kanu who had gone missing since last year September, resurfaced online.

Speaking to state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting today October 24th, Lai Mohammed said

“I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement. But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles. I just laughed.

It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections. Having said that, I have nothing more to add to the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. At the appropriate time, the various authorities will make a statement about the issue of Kanu”.

