Lai Mohammed lied!!! I have evidence – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has called out Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammad for ‘lying’. The former presidential aide during former Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure as president, said lai Mohammad claimed that the international media was worried about the source of wealth of the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Omokri, they contacted the editor of Financial Times, and was told in writing that there was no such complains about Atiku’s wealth when they spoke with the Information Minister.

Omokri, speaking via twitter, called the Information Minister a liar, daring Mohammad to take him to court, saying his evidence is in writing.