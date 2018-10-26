News Feed

Lautech Cuts Down Hiked School Fees; Announces Resumption Date

After several backlashes from students, parents and other stakeholders, the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Friday finally reviewed downward the increase in students’ fees it announced earlier.

The institution had through a statement announced that indigenes of Oyo and Osun states were to pay N200,000 while non-indigenes will pay N250,000 from the 2018/19 session.

LAUTECH, which is jointly owned by both Oyo and Osun states, was established over two decades ago.

The institution it was learnt had made a u-turn by reviewing the new fees downward.

The university through a mail addressed to students on Friday from the office of the Registrar, Jacob Agboola, said the school fees had been reviewed downward.

While indigenes are now to pay N140,000 per session, non-indigenes on the other hand would pay N170,000.

The statement reads, “This is to inform all students that after an extensive and exhaustive consultations with stakeholders, the Governing Council has magnanimously directed that the tuition fees payable by all students with effect from the 2018/2019 Academic Session be reviewed as follow:

“Indigenes of the Owner-States of Oyo and Osun (100-500-Level ): N140,000.00 per session.

“Non-indigenes (100-500-Level) : N170,000.00 per session.

“Please note that the resumption date for the 2018/2019 Harmattan Semester remains Monday, October 29, 2018”.

