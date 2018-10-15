Leah Sharibu: Presidential hopeful, Oby Ezekwesili makes passionate plea to Buhari



Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria(ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has made a passionate plea to president Muhammadu Buhari over kidnapped schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu.

Leah Sharibu, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram, alongside her schoolmates in a government secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state has remained in captivity, although some of her mates were released but she was held back because she refused to denounce her faith.

The BringBackOurGirls(BBOG) Co-convener, took to Twitter on Monday ask for Sharibu and two humanitarian aide worker’s release from the government, she says they need the justice of rescue.

She wrote:

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari , It is with a very burdened heart, that I beg of you this day, to please do everything possible to get #LeahSharibu #Hauwa and #Alice (the #TwoRann humanitarian aid workers) out of the den of their captors today.

Give them the justice of rescue. Please.