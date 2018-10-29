Events in Nigeria, Lifestyle, Trending

Learn how to Build an Empire with Heels from Award-Winning Shoe Designer, NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD – Join Nicholas in his Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

In the last decade, Kirkwood’s designs have gone from cult appeal to entering a wider consciousness and proving instantly recognisable. An alumnus of London’s Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design and Cordwainers College, Kirkwood’s shoes are now worn by the fashion cognoscenti and celebrities alike including Beyoncé, Marion Cotillard, Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna.

It is perhaps no surprise that Nicholas Kirkwood has won numerous awards including being given the British Fashion Award for Best Accessory Designer of the year three times and in 2013 being the first accessories designer to ever be awarded the British Fashion Council / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund since its inception.

In 2011, Nicholas Kirkwood opened his flagship store on Mount Street, London which followed the announcement of his partnership with LVMH: the biggest luxury goods conglomerate in the world.

Date: Sunday, November 11th, 2018.

Time: 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nicholas Kirkwood will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to lead the discussion on The Art of Building an Empire with Heels.

To register for his master class click here.

