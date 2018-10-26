Learn how to ‘Stick to Your Plan A’ with Kahlana Barfield Brown – Attend her Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Fashion insider, style savant and beauty correspondent, Kahlana Barfield Brown has carved a niche for herself in the ever-evolving, uber competitive world of fashion and beauty. From writing countless feature stories to reporting live on the red carpet, Kahlana rose through the ranks of fashion journalism to become an authority and one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Now a TV personality and style connoisseur, Kahlana regularly appears on national television shows such as Today, Good Morning America, The View, Extra and Entertainment Tonight to offer her expert insights on a wide range of fashion and lifestyle topics.

Date: Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

Time: 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kahlana Barfield Brown will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to lead the discussion on “Sticking to Your Plan A”.

To register for her master class click here.