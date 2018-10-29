News Feed, Sports

Leicester City Confirm Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Was Among Five People Who Died in Helicopter Crash

Leicester City have confirmed club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night.

The 60-year-old Thai businessman was on board his own personal helicopter, which lost control and crashed in a car park at the King Power Stadium following Saturday’s match against West Ham.

A Leicester club statement read: “It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium.

“None of the five people on board survived.

“The primary thoughts of everyone at the club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss.

“In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man.

“A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership.

“It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy.”

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha founded the retail company King Power Duty Free, bought Leicester in August 2010 and became the club’s chairman less than six months later.

Under his ownership, Leicester secured promotion to the top-flight in 2014 and won the 2015/16 Premier League title.

