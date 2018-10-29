Leicester City helicopter crash: Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Confirmed Dead But These Other Things About Him Caught Our Eyes

Leicester city football chairman,Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, lost his life with four of his other employees shortly after boarding an helicopter on Saturday at the end of a Premier league match.

The Thailand born business mogul had come to the king power stadium to cheer his team up as they took on West Ham in the domestic league on Saturday after bad run of form that saw them lost three consecutive matches

His team were able to salvage a draw in the clash before the business mogul left the stadium with his entourage to board his helicopter but crashed minutes after leaving the stadium and all the 5 people on board lost their lives.

The man behind Leicester fairytale in 2016/2017 season when they won the English Premier League title is also the fourth-richest man in Thailand – See below the other amazing things about him that caught our attention .

Leicester escaped relegation to win the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri in 2016 having been 5,000-1 at the start of the campaign.

Srivaddhanaprabha is worth an estimated $3.8bn (£2.9bn) and was chairman of duty-free company King Power International Group.

He bought Leicester in 2010 for £39m, cleared their debts and saw the club win promotion to the top flight four years later.