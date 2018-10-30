Uncategorized

“Lemme drop something small tin 4 ur side” – Kizz Daniel writes as he promises money to a fan ‘who is broke as usual’

A Twitter user identified as @meka_george will definitely be smiling to the bank soon as Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel recently promised him money.

Kizz Daniel is just one among many Nigerian celebs who are in the habit of giving out money to their followers online.

The singer had earlier tweeted this:

“What’s happening?!”

However while others gave different answers about their day, this particular Twitter user @meka_george replied with: “Nothing much bro, just broke as usual..You?”

The Singer shocked many people especially @meka_george, when he replied the tweet, asking for his account number and hinting about dropping a ‘little something’ for him.

See screenshot of the tweets below:

