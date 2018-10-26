“Let’s bring it Home” – Wizkid supports his ”Best friend” Tiwa Savage over Davido for ‘2018 EMA Best African Act’

Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actress Tiwatope Savage-Balogun better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage who’s currently raving at the moment, seems to be in a tight spot as she contends against Davido and some other African artistes for the EMA Best African Act awards.

Her ‘bestie’, Wizkid has come out to rescue her as he goes all out to support Tiwa by imploring his fans to vote for her and help her win the ‘African Best Act’ awards.

The duo who have been linked romantically ever since Starboy’s FEVER was released, have been keeping up with their ‘besties’ tag for a very long time especially after the reactions from fans following the release of the Fever Video.

He posted her nominated picture on his Instagram with the caption

“Let’s bring it Home!!! best friend/strong woman / Queen”.

See post below: