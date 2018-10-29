Lifestyle, Trending

LFW 2018, Fashionable Faces Through The Eyes of Camon X Pro

This Year’s Edition of Lagos Fashion week might has come and gone, but the memory will forever linger in our mind. The event which is the biggest Fashion show in Nigeria brought together top guns in the fashion industry worldwide to view current collections of African designers. The 2018 event started on the 24th of October and came to an exciting end on Saturday 28th October, and we’re still in a nostalgic mood.

From the Red-Carpet kicking things off to TECNO Mobile’s creative Booth showcasing some of its most breath-taking smartphones, this year’s edition of the LFW definitely went down as the best so far.

Every single day of the event attracted models, fashion enthusiasts, buyers, consumers and the media to view the latest creations by several notable African designers. The TECNO Mobile Booth was however one of the major spotlights of the event as people, celebrities trooped in to experience some of the devices on display as well as to take pictures with the Camon X Pro.

CeeClassic Interviewing Ozina Anumudu, the Fashion Entrepreneur

According to one of the celebrities, Ozina Anumudu during an interview session, she said without technology Fashion will not be at where it was today.

The former BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Bakare was the cynosure of all eyes at the TECNO Space as fans, fashionistas trooped in to take pictures with him. Trust the sweet boy himself, there were enough Stew to go around.

Below are the mix of various photos taken through the lens of the Camon X Pro.

Former BBNaija HouseMate, Tobi Bakare

Lifestyle Content Creator, Eki Ogunbor and Model, Ese Amros

Fashion Entrepreneur, Seyi Ush

Former BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa

Creative Director, @Sharonojong

Eccentric Host, Denrele Edun

DJ Sose

 

Influencer, Powede Eniola Awujo

