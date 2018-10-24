News, Uncategorized

Liberian president George Weah declares free education at public universities

President of Liberia, George Weah has declared that the University of Liberia and all other public universities in country are tuition free.

The president made the announcement during his visit to the University of Liberia and also took to his Facebook page.

Speaking to the crowd, he also promised that he would make University education free in the country and make Liberia an example to other African nations on the continent.

During the last campaign before his election, George Weah said to a large congregation of his supporters,

“I played football in Europe. I would have stayed in Europe and enjoyed my money, but I came to Liberia to redeem you from the bondage of hardships. See what I have done in this country in terms of development.”

In a message through his official Facebook handle, the president wrote:

“Today, I am excited to announce that I have declared the university of Liberia and all other public universities in Liberia Tuition free for all undergraduates.”

