Libya 2 Nigeria 3: ‘5 Goals In 2 Matches’, Here Is How Nigerians React To Ighalo’s Winner Against Libya(Video)

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Odion Ighalo, is the savior of the night for his country after he single handedly brought the maximum three points home with his individual winner against Libya at the Taïeb M’hiri Stadium, Sfax, Tunisia during their African cup of Nations qualifier match.

The Super Eagles had raced into a two goal lead through Ighalo and Musa within 20 minutes of the first half before the Mediterranean warrior fought their way back and the contest became 2-2.

Ighalo who scored a hatrick in his last match for the Super Eagles against their opponents tonight however had other ideas as he took the ball on a marauding run before nutmegging the Libyan defence to slot the ball home, deep into the second half to cap off a fine showing in the match.

Video Below:

https://twitter.com/r3al___AJ/status/1052285855845543937

With his goal tonight, the pacy forward has now scored 5 goals in his last two matches for the Super Eagles. Nigerians have as a result of this been on social media reacting.

What Nigerians are saying:

