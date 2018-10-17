Football

Libya vs Nigeria: Check Out How Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, Reacted To Throwing Away A Two Goal Lead

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had raced into a two goals lead inside 20 minutes to suggest that they were heading for a riot against the Mediterranean warrior of Libya during their African cup of Nations qualifying match yesterday, before switching off and the home team crawled back into the contest by equalising.

They encounter then became tensed before former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo, went on a marauding run to single handedly gave the Super Eagles the winner deep into the second half.

The national team’s coach, Gernot Rohr, who didn’t seems happy with how they threw away a two goals lead took to the twitter handle of the Super Eagles after the match to react by congratulating his boys for the hard fought victory but pointed that he was disappointed with how they threw away the two goals lead.

What he said below:

 

You may also like

See How Super Eagles Defender, William Troost Ekong, Reacted To Super Eagles Going Top Of Group E

Libya vs Nigeria: ‘Ighalo You Are Forgiven’ – Ebuka Obi Uchendu Leads Fans Reactions To Ighalo’s Goal Rain

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 17TH OCTOBER

France 2 Germany 1: Antonine Griezman Compounds Germany Woes With A Brace

Despite Emerging Victorious, Fans Lash At Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr.

Libya vs Nigeria: Here Is Why Fans Are Lashing At Wilfried Ndidi

Libya 2 Nigeria 3: ‘5 Goals In 2 Matches’, Here Is How Nigerians React To Ighalo’s Winner Against Libya(Video)

Lib vs Nig: ‘The Only Difference Between Ahmed Musa And Messi Is Spelling’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Musa’s Goal(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *