Libya vs Nigeria: Check Out How Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, Reacted To Throwing Away A Two Goal Lead

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had raced into a two goals lead inside 20 minutes to suggest that they were heading for a riot against the Mediterranean warrior of Libya during their African cup of Nations qualifying match yesterday, before switching off and the home team crawled back into the contest by equalising.

They encounter then became tensed before former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo, went on a marauding run to single handedly gave the Super Eagles the winner deep into the second half.

The national team’s coach, Gernot Rohr, who didn’t seems happy with how they threw away a two goals lead took to the twitter handle of the Super Eagles after the match to react by congratulating his boys for the hard fought victory but pointed that he was disappointed with how they threw away the two goals lead.

What he said below: