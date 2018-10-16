Libya vs Nigeria: Here Is Why Fans Are Lashing At Wilfried Ndidi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria now sit top of group J at the ongoing African cup of Nations after defeating Libya 3-2 today. The Bafana Bafana were the leader before they were held today by Seychelles.

The two Africa powerhouse would meet in the next match in what could be a decider of the group topper as South Africa must ensure that they defeat both Nigeria and Libya in their next match.

One worrying issue for Nigeria is that Leicester city midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi, who has been pivotal to the Super Eagles midfield would miss the crunch match as a result of his needless yellow card in two consecutive match.

As a result of this worrying news, Nigerians have been on social media lashing at the Leicester midfielder for picking up the needless booking in today’s match.

What they are saying:

Stupid of #Ndidi to get that booking ruling him out of the next game #LBYNGA — C'est Moi 花蓮莫伊 (@iDeribs) October 16, 2018

Ndidi to miss South Africa's match #LBYNGA — a.adegoke (@Adexofficial) October 16, 2018

https://twitter.com/jarex2_official/status/1052285777919569920