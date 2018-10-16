Libya vs Nigeria: Ighalo Opens The Scoring For Super Eagles Yet Again With This ‘Beautiful Goal’ (Video)

Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently leading Libya 2-0 at Taïeb M’hiri Stadium, Sfax, Tunisia in their African cup of Nations qualifier match.

Changchun Yatai forward, Odion Ighalo, who scored the first goal against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in Uyo last time repeats the same feat today by opening the scoring for the Super Eagles inside 6 minutes after sweet interplay between his team mates left with him with just a tap in before before Ahmed Musa doubled the lead in the 12th minute.

The pacy striker has now scored 4 goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in just 2 matches after his strike today

