Libya vs Nigeria: ‘Ighalo You Are Forgiven’ – Ebuka Obi Uchendu Leads Fans Reactions To Ighalo’s Goal Rain

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Jude Odion Ighalo, who plays in the Chinese super league for Changchun Yatai seems to have rediscovered his phenomenon goal scoring prowess after banging in 5 goals for the national team side in just 2 games.

The powerful striker who had a dismal performance at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia was a subject of criticism from Nigerian as a result of his unbelievable goal miss which subsequently led to the exit of the Super Eagles at the group stage of the tournament.

The outburst became louder when the national team coach, Gernot Rohr, invited him for the qualifiers and Nigerian took their turns to fire shots at the gaffer. Some even went as far as asking the coach to banish him from the National team.

The former Watford striker has however gone on to re-pay the coach’s faith in him with six goals since his recall and Nigerians led by media personality, Ebuka Obo Uchendu, have taken to social media to react by saying that they are not only happy with his goal return, they have also forgiven him.

