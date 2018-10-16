Lil Kesh replies promoter who said he ‘won’t blow again’

Lil Kesh has taken to his twitter account to reply a show promoter who goes by the name, Kogbagidi who said the YAGI Boss ‘won’t blow again’.

Taking to his Twitter page to pen down a response to the show promoter, Lil Kesh stated that the internet is a town square and those who can’t take care of their babymama, will always want to take out their anger on others.

His tweet reads;

‘Stay true to yourself, stay happy always, you owe yourself that much. The internet is a town square, those who cannot take care of their baby mama will come and take out their anger on you. The lord will heal you’.