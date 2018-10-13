Uncategorized

Lilian Esoro complains about her challenges of finding ‘True Love’ again

Actress, Lilian Esoro has taken to her InstaStory to complain about her challenges in finding true love again.

The actress whose marriage to music executive, Ubi Franklin ended some years and is currently on vacation in Europe wrote;

“The more you try yo open your heart to love another,it seems almost impossible,cos you don’t know who to trust with your heart.

Lairs,pretenders and everyone seem to know everyone and no one seems to keep their mouth shut..

Seems like you’re going round in the same circle.Everyone seems to have an opinion about this and that.The list goes on.

So to avoid life’s many dramas and be tagged a name you are not,just stop living, shut your ears and mouth to life and love.

Focus on your self, make more money and build an empire.

Travel around the workd or be a nun! But, din’t give up.There is someone out there for everyone.

It will come to you when you least expect it .”

