‘Luis Suarez Gave Birth To His Third Child On Friday, Then Scores Hat- Trick Against Madrid On Sunday’ See What Fans Are Saying About Barcelona’s Battering Of Madrid

Barcelona piled more misery on Real Madrid’s woe by annihilating them today during their first El- Classico meeting in the current domestic season.

The Laliga champions who were without their impressive talisman, Lionel Messi, got inspirations from their Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, who scored an impressive hat-trick during the clash.

The 30 years old attacker now have 9 goals to his name in the clash between the two Spanish power house after helping Barcelona thrashed the Los Blancos by five goals to one earlier today.

As a result of his amazing feat today, football fans have been on social media reaching.

What fans are saying:

Can’t think of a single person I hate more than Luis Suarez. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 28, 2018

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NEVER SCORED A CLASICO HAT TRICK IN 10 YEARS. LUIS SUAREZ DID IT IN 5 — Julian (@ElaficionadoFC) October 28, 2018